Rakesh Tikait demands vaccination of protesting farmers, jail inmates

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demanded COVID-19 vaccine jab for protesting farmers and jail inmates.

"I will also take the vaccine shot, where are these people who inoculate, we are looking for them, call them here," said Rakesh Tikait while speaking to ANI on March 18.

Ongoing farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws has crossed over 100 days.