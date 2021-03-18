BJP is 'communalising politics': Kolkata Mayor on attack allegations

After BJP alleged TMC workers for the attacks on their party workers ahead of West Bengal Assembly election, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim accused the former of "communalising politics" and blamed the clash between new and old BJP for the attacks.

He said, "They are unable to tackle their own workers, so, there is a clash between the old BJP and the new BJP, Suvendu BJP vs the old BJP.

They are blaming TMC as they don't have control over their workers." Hakim further said that BJP has only two things, polarization and communalization, that will help them in the upcoming elections.