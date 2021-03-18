Tirath Singh Rawat faces flak online over his comments on women who wear ripped jeans| Oneindia News

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is facing severe criticism online after he said women in ripped jeans set a ‘bad example’.

As a video of remarks went viral, hundreds of women posted photos online of them wearing ripped jeans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also responded to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark, by posting a picture in ripped jeans.

Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also posted a picture in ripped jeans on twitter slamming the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Actress Gul Panag was took to twitter to stand in solidarity.

#GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans #TirathSinghRawat #RippedJeans