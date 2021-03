Dozens of taxi drivers performed a "slow march" through Barcelona in a protest against Uber's return to the city.

Footage filmed on March 18 shows rows of taxis as they began their parade around the city.

Uber returned to Barcelona on March 16 after a two-year absence.

Following a UK Supreme Court decision, Uber will now treat their drivers as employees.