COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC (criminal procedure code) to prevent gatherings amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases and in view of the upcoming festivals.

Keeping in mind the safety of people from coronavirus, ongoing protests and examination, and to control the rising number of cases, Section 144 is imposed and it will remain active till May 10.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more people in public places.

Issuing the orders, Ghaziabad district administration said that people will not be allowed in theatres, multiplexes, shopping complexes, hotels, schools and colleges without wearing masks.

Face covers and masks are mandatory to enter.

Ghaziabad has 26,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the active infections are 102.