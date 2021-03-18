Over 5 lakh challans issued for violating COVID guidelines: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal on March 19, informed that 5,62,559 challans have been issued till now for violations of COVID-19 guidelines and more than 500 challans were issued yesterday.

"Delhi Police worked really hard during pandemic.

Delhi Police has issued 5,62,559 challans till now for violations of COVID-19 guidelines including over 5.20 lakhs for not wearing masks.

More than 500 challans were issued yesterday.

We are monitoring crowded places across the city," said Chinmoy Biswal.

COVID cases have surged in Delhi.