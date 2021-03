COVID: Delhi to increase vaccination capacity to 1.25 lakh doses per day

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ramping up of vaccination drive.

CM Kejriwal appealed to people who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

"We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day.

In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," said Delhi Chief Minister.