'What about Dominic?' Moment Matt. Hancock heckled over Cummings criticism

This is the moment health secretary Matt Hancock is heckled about Dominic Cummings’ stinging attack on his government department.Appearing before MPs on Wednesday, Cummings – Boris Johnson’s influential former chief adviser – had said responsibility for the coronavirus vaccine rollout had to be taken away from Hancock’s Department of Health because it was a “smoking ruin”.