Congress made Assam one of most disconnected states: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18 said that Congress' corruption and vote bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India.
"Today there is a wave of development and trust in Assam.
There is only one issue in Assam today - development.
Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity.
However, Congress' corruption and vote-bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India," said PM Modi during rally in Assam's Karimganj.