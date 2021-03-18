Congress made Assam one of most disconnected states: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18 said that Congress' corruption and vote bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India.

"Today there is a wave of development and trust in Assam.

There is only one issue in Assam today - development.

Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity.

However, Congress' corruption and vote-bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India," said PM Modi during rally in Assam's Karimganj.