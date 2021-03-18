Sensex plunges by 585 points, IT and pharma stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices crashed by over 1 per cent on Thursday with broad-based selling across counters triggered by a spike in bond yields impacting inflows by foreign institutional investors.

Market experts said a sharp rise in crude oil prices and its impact on inflation remain major concerns.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 585 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,217 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 163 points or 1.11 per cent to 14,558.

Except for Nifty metal and FMCG which rose marginally, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone.

Nifty IT cracked by 3 per cent while pharma downed by 2.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, HCL Technologies fell by 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 953.15 per share.