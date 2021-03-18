Skip to main content
Filipino YouTuber constructs toy car from hundreds of popsicle sticks

This YouTuber based in Cebu City, the Philippines, filmed as he constructed a toy car made from hundreds of popsicle sticks.

The filmer sticks together clumps of the sticks before cutting them into smaller chunks and sanding them down.

They then carefully complete the vehicle by glueing each part together.

The SUV is then given a coat of varnish to finish the look.

This footage was filmed in December 2020.

