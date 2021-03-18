Community Harvest Food Bank holds bi-weekly drive-through food distribution for seniors

The distribution starts around 10 a.m., but some cars arrive as early as 6:30 a.m.

A fort wayne food bank is making sure senior citizens have access to healthy food.

Community harvest food bank is hosting a senior-pack drive-by food distribution every other wednesday.they gave out about 20 pounds of fresh produce per vehicle this afternoon.the food bank says its always looking for new volunteers.

Executive president carmen cumberland says they need about 10 to 15 volunteers on wednesdays.but if you can't make it in person there's other ways to help.

3 the food bank also does a drive-through distribution every saturday for all