Kick-Ass Movie trailer

Kick-Ass Movie trailer (2010) - Plot synopsis: Dave Lizewski is an unnoticed high school student and comic book fan who one day decides to become a superhero, even though he has no powers, training or meaningful reason to do so.

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong Directed By: Matthew Vaughn