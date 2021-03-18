British Photographer's Quirky Photo Project Shoots Lockdown People Through Their Windows

A British photographer has created a quirky project documenting people through their windows during the second lockdown.

JJ Waller last year captured people framed by their windows & front doors.

But now his lens peeks through glass into households in Brighton & St Leonards-On-Sea.

Highlights include a comedian called Danny The Idiot literally inside a big red balloon.

While one couple have a full-size punch and Judy Theatre in their lounge.

On a more serious note, health worker Lisa Parsons is pictured suffering the effects of long COVID which she contracted while working at an NHS hospital.

JJ explains: “this series shoots from windows into people's private spaces, each telling their own lockdown stories."