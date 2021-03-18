British Photographer's Quirky Photo Project Shoots Lockdown People Through Their Windows

A British photographer has created a quirky project documenting people through their windows during the second lockdown.
JJ Waller last year captured people framed by their windows & front doors.
But now his lens peeks through glass into households in Brighton & St Leonards-On-Sea.
Highlights include a comedian called Danny The Idiot literally inside a big red balloon.
While one couple have a full-size punch and Judy Theatre in their lounge.
On a more serious note, health worker Lisa Parsons is pictured suffering the effects of long COVID which she contracted while working at an NHS hospital.
JJ explains: “this series shoots from windows into people's private spaces, each telling their own lockdown stories."