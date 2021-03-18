Fort Wayne spending nearly $28 million on neighborhood renovations for 2021

The project also includes improvements to local trails, street lights, and the already-closed Van Buren Street Bridge.

Fort Wayne Public Works will spend close to $28 million in 2021, with most of that going towards improving roads, sidewalks and alleyways.

Public works and Mayor Tom Henry announced a 28 million dollar infrastructure project this year...with promises for improvements in all parts of the city.

Mayor Tom Henry says it's about to get easier to walk and drive around Fort Wayne. "We're going to be investing a considerable amount of money throughout the city."

The project also includes improvements to local trails, street lights, and the already-closed van buren street bridge.

"We've never been able to spend that much on infrastructure in any given year." Henry says the money comes from multiple taxes and years of financial preparation. "We've done a lot of cost cutting over the years and tried to been really fiscally responsible. And as a result, we're putting that money back into infrastructure which unquestionably is a major component in economic development."

Henry visited the west central neighborhood this morning to see one of the alleys scheduled for improvements. Neighborhood association president Brandon Steffen hopes these renovations attract future home-owners. "It is so important to see these improvements being made. It attracts new people moving to the neighborhood who are spending a tremendous amount of money restoring these homes and creating this neighborhood and making it a better place to live."

He's already noticed west central benefit from previous downtown spending projects. "We're definitely seeing it bleed into our neighborhood. As downtown continues to evolve, it just continues to help our neighborhood get better and better."

In Fort Wayne

For a list of all planned improvements this year,