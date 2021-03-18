Drayton Manor theme park fined £1m after schoolgirl’s water ride death

Drayton Manor theme park’s operators have been fined £1 million after safety failings which led to the death of an 11-year-old girl on its water rapids ride.Evha Jannath was “propelled” from a vessel on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor in Staffordshire during an end-of-year school trip with friends from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester on May 9 2017.