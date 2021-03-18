Vaccine shortage due to India supply delay and need to retest batches – Hancock

A delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a batch of 1.7 million doses is behind an expected shortfall in coronavirus vaccine supply in April, Matt Hancock has said.The Health Secretary told MPs that a partnership with the Serum Institute of India is one the UK “can be proud of”, despite a delay in deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine from its plant.