Param Bir Singh transferred to avoid any hindrance in investigation: Anil Deshmukh

A day after transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister said the decision was taken to provide smooth investigation in Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

"The NIA and ATS are investigating the Sachin Waze case very professionally.

Whoever will be guilty in this, action will be taken.

(Former) Police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) has been transferred so that there should be no hindrance in the investigation.

Anyone who is guilty will be prosecuted," said Anil Deshmukh.