Thursday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, ORCL

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding's , John W.

Childs, made a $999,932 purchase of BHVN, buying 13,157 shares at a cost of $76.00 each.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading off about 2.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Childs bought BHVN on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.43M at an average of $68.57 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased $688,966 worth of Oracle, purchasing 10,242 shares at a cost of $67.27 each.

Oracle is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

Investors are able to snag ORCL at a price even lower than Fairhead did, with shares trading as low as $66.09 at last check today -- that's 1.8% below Fairhead's purchase price.