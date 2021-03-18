‘Congress lacks leadership, policies, and ideology’: PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying the grand old party "neither has a leader nor policy or ideology".

Addressing a public rally in Karimganj ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, PM Modi said, "On one side, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a policy, leadership, and good intentions.

While on the other side, Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology." The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress for their alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Watch the full video for more details.