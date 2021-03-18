Bill Burr 6:30

Bill Burr’s Wife Nia Hill Hits Back After The Comedian Is Accused Of Being Racist For Marrying Her
Daily Caller
'So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant'
Fox 24 news at 6:30 starts now.
Good evening.
Plenty of clouds but still calm along the south carolina coast tonight.
But we're watching a potent storm system headed our way.
Weather authority meteorologist sonya stevens is watching the radar
'So you shouldn't assume someone isn't racist just because they own a minority sex servant'
Bill Burr called Gina Carano a sweetheart after her firing