Encouraged to schedule online vaccines

Georgia Counties team up on vaccine
Dade, Walker and Catoosa Counties are combing their vaccines to one spot at the Colonnade in Ringgold.
Kentucky for ... university of kentucky's kroger field -- the largest vaccination clinic in the state -- is encouraging people to request an appointment online..
Regardless of the phase they fall into, people are asked to log onto u-k vaccine dot org..
Individuals will then receive a receipt of confirmation..
When it's time to schedule an appointment, an access code will be sent out..
More than 130- thousand covid-19 vaccines have been administered at the site, over the last few months... according to u-k officials..
