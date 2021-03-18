Harrisburg Man Wanted for Murder Considered Armed and Dangerous

Illinois State Police are searching for a 36-year-old Saline County man wanted for First Degree Murder.
He's considered armed and dangerous.
More in illinois-- police need your help tracking down a murder suspect.
Authorities are looking for this man-- alexander mc--william.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Mc-william is wanted in connection to the shooting death of meredith -- last saturday.
Her body was found in a rural part of gallatin county -- the next day.
Mc-william is from harrisburg -