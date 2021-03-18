Fix-A-Leak weeks brings awareness to water conservation

To prevent water loss check your toilets for constantly running water, check your sinks for dripping faucets and turn off the water when you brush your teeth.

it's "fix-a-leak" week... this year focuses on families... and people... who spent more time "indoors" from the pandemic.

That's also causing an increase in water usage.

In terre haute... "indiana american water" is teaching people the importance... of improving home safety... and water conservation.

"...imagine if you will a drip of water coming from your faucet in the kitchen sink about the size of the tip of a pen.

Each drip comes about a second apart.

That drip might not seem like much or not even worth fixing or even caring about.

But that drip can add up to about four thousand gallons of lost water over a month's time.

That's enough water for one person to take showers for a half a year!"... to prevent water loss... check your toilets... for constantly running water... check your sinks..... for dripping faucets.... and turn off