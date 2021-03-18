20-Minute Legs Workout for Strength - No Equipment with Warm Up & Cool Down

Fitness instructors LaToya and Julius guide us through a 20-minute leg workout and warm-up focusing on stretching your legs and inner thighs, including both standard and modified versions of each exercise.

This workout consists of bodyweight squats, front lunges, lateral lunges, loaded calf raises, single-leg deadlifts, and kneeling step-ups—all strengthening movements you can do with no equipment right at home!

Grab some water and a towel and get ready to sweat!

*Special thanks to the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel*