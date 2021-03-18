Uttarakhand CM faces backlash by politicos over his 'ripped jeans' remarks

The remarks made by new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on ripped jeans worn by a woman NGO worker sparked controversy.

Tirath Singh's remarks didn't go well with Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and she expressed her objection.

"The most unfortunate part is that they teach this lesson of righteousness, traditions, culture and morals only to women.

They always say that women wearing a certain type of clothes affect our culture and tradition, why don't they ask a man to wear a 'dhoti' to protect our culture, why only to women.

It is very saddening and unfortunate that leaders, specifically senior leaders, are making these types of statements against women," she said.

Former chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also condemned the statement by Tirath Singh and also advised him to focus on development of the state.

He said, "I feel Uttarakhand Chief Minister (Tirath Singh Rawat) should focus more on state's development and public welfare rather than commenting on jeans and today's fashion.

Today is a changed era, at least give freedom to women so that they can wear clothes of their choice... Sometimes you see Lord Ram in PM Modi and sometimes you see Lord Krishna.

And, now you are looking at jeans.

I feel this is not right and one must restrain." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on March 17 had said that women wearing ripped jeans cannot offer quality upbringing to their children.