Nepal takes inspiration from India's democracy: Envoy

Ambassador of Nepal to India, Nilamber Acharya visited Parliament and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He said, "It was really good.

We (India and Nepal) are close friends.

Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy.

The meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reflected the affinity two countries share for each other." He also appreciated the COVID-19 "vaccine power" of India and thanked the government for providing 1 million doses.