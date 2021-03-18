Ex-Home Guards DG slams Shiv Sena-led govt over his transfer

Sanjay Pandey, who has been replaced by Param Bir Singh as the DG of Home Guards, has expressed disappointment with his transfer to Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) department as DG, and wrote a letter to state government to voice his concern.

He said that his transfer is "unjust and his seniority has been overlooked." "Not just current government but previous government has also been unjust to me.

The seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointment among senior ranks.

The current government's actions aren't as per Supreme Court orders.

As Police Officer, DCP Zone 8 in 1993, I conducted a just investigation against the party (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi... The government is too large a body to settle scores with me.

If they are, we are not in safe hands."