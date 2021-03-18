Stunning waves of bioluminescence delight beachgoers in California

Mark Girardeau filmed as waves illuminated by the light-emitting algae washed up on the shore.

Stunning waves containing bioluminescence delighted beachgoers in Laguna Beach, California, on March 18.

He said: "It's been just about a year since we had bioluminescent waves here that lasted one month and was the first time it's been seen that good in about 20 years, this is only the second time I've ever seen it."