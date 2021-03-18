Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Meritage Homes, off about 4.7% and shares of Toll Brothers down about 4% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Amplify Energy, trading lower by about 7% and Matador Resources, trading lower by about 6.1%.