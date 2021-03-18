Bracket Bonanaza Live Shot

44-news n-c-a-a bracket bonanza let's check in now with 44 sports director joe downs-- he's live with the details -- and the big prize -- you could score.

March madness back ... and you can catch it right here on w- e-v-v beginning friday morning ... and this year ... with the entire tournament being played right here in the hoosier state ... we've decided to have a contest worthy of the occasion ... it's called "bracket bonanza" and you can only compete in it by going to our website "w-e-v-v - dot - com" ... ................ there's great prizes awarded to the winners of each round of the tournament ... the first round will get a nice home rug ... the winner of the round of 32 will receive a gift card to a local restaurant ... the sweet 16 winner will get a $300 visa gift card ... the elite eight winner will take home a full throttle automotive gift card ... the final four victor will get a year of lawn service ... and championship winner will get a water treatment system ... ................ and then there is the grand prize ... a 100 inch lazer television ... courtesy of kings ... and joining me now is the store manager matt ... ............... now how do you compete for these amazing prizes ... simple ... just go to our website ... w-e-v-v dot com ... go to "the bracket bonanza" webpage and fill out the tournament bracket ... then sit back and imagine what a 100 inch television set would like in your living room