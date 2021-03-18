Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Little Falls Elks Lodge hosts St. Patrick's Day dinner

Credit: WKTV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Little Falls Elks Lodge hosts St. Patrick's Day dinner
Little Falls Elks Lodge hosts St. Patrick's Day dinner

The Elks Lodge in Little Falls offered a corned beef dinner on St.

Patrick's Day.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner.

It was eat in or take out.

For 14-dollars.... the irish.... or irish-at- heart.... were treated to corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and irish soda bread.

Money raised from the dinner will go to help the lodge pay their bills so they can keep their doors open.

Robert and sharon schmidt sr celebrating

You might like