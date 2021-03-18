On Sunday, March 14th, EW’s Rachel Yang chatted with Daniel Dae Kim, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Dianne Doan, Hari Kondabolu, and Chloe Bennet about their experiences as Asian artists, their activism efforts, and how others can help support.
Around the Table With Asian Entertainers
Credit: Entertainment WeeklyDuration: 11:21s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
COVID Turned Hollywood Sets Into Doctors Offices, But When Will the Masks Come Off?
Face masks and COVID tests became as routine as call times and outtakes on Hollywood sets in the year since the pandemic disrupted..
The Wrap