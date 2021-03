Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian On Working With LeAnn Rimes In 'Country Comfort'

Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian star in the upcoming Netflix comedy "Country Comfort", with McPhee playing an aspiring country singer whose career is derailed when she takes a job working as a nanny for a single father of five children (Cibrian).

While speaking to ET Canada's Keshia Chante, McPhee says it "was a thrill" to work alongside their guest star, and Cibrian's real-life spouse, LeAnn Rimes.