How Do Robotic Vacuums Actually Work?

Robotic vacuums offer a high-techapproach to cleaning, but some peopleremain skeptical of their efficacy.Robotic vacuums have two main jobs —navigation and suction — and they do bothwith the help of several high-tech features."The most common navigation technologiesare typically infrared (IR) or laser," explainsDan Hayes of LG Electronics.They also have two types of brushes,a roller and a spinner, to pull dirt intothe vacuum’s internal dust bin.Robot vacuums are traditionally used assecondary or maintenance cleaners alongsidetheir upright and stick counterparts.As robot vacuum technology advances,these units are posited to do more than justvacuum—some will mop hard surfaces, too.The main takeaway?

They save youtime by functioning in the backgroundwhile you do other things