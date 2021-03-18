Johnny Depp Seeks to Appeal 'Wife Beater' Ruling

Lawyers for Johnny Depp told Britain's Court of Appeal that the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed.

The actor is seeking to overturn a ruling that he assaulted Heard during the couple's marriage.

The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal a High Court ruling in November, when he lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater”.

At the conclusion of today’s appeal hearing Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans said the court would give its ruling at a later date.

Report by Avagninag.

