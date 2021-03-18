Colorado grandfather triggers avalanche after dedicating video to grandson

Footage from Cumbres Pass, Colorado, has captured the incredible moment a loving grandfather accidentally triggered an avalanche while dedicating a video to his grandson.

David Harder was out on a snowmobiling session February 6 at the Cumbres Pass with friends when the incident occurred.

Just before attempting the steep climb David dedicated the video to his grandson Ronan, who is an avid fan of snowmobiling.

The two often spend hours watching snowmobiling videos online and so David thought this would be the perfect run to dedicate to Ronan.

David set off and almost made it to the top before feeling the base under him begin to drop.

He abruptly turned right and luckily managed to outrun the avalanche to the bottom of the steep hill.

Once safely at the bottom, David again gave a shout out to his beloved grandson.

Speaking about the video David said: “ We were riding Cumbres Pass in Colorado when this happened.

Was going to turn to left when I was close to the top but felt the base drop from under me, so I bailed out down the mountain.

Just to let you know, my grandson Ronan and I watch Chris Burandt snowmobile videos all the time.

Ronan was who I dedicated this run to.”