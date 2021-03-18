Corned beef dinner offered in Little Falls

The Little Falls Elks Lodge offered corned beef dinners with cabbage and potatoes on St.

Own traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

It was eat in or take out... for $14 the irish, or irish at heart, were treated to corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and irish soda bread.

Money raised from the dinner will go to help the lodge pay their bills so they can remain open.

"we really want to keep this lodge open.

It's like a family.

Everybody cares for each other, so we really would like to keep it open so people can enjoy the comradery."

The elks lodge, which has been closed since december, provides scholarships for local high school students, has held blood drives, and is used by local boy scouts for their meetings.

Instead of eating and drinking at