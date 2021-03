Hooked On Science - Electric Pickle Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Duration: 18 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

OUR "SCIENCE GUY," JASON LINDSEY, SHOWS US WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU SEND ELECTRICITY THROUGH A PICKLE.

DO YOU SEE THAT? YEA! MY PICKLE IS GLOWING! THE SCIENCE, IT’S SIMPLE, A CUCUMBER BECOME A PICKLE BECAUSE OF THE BRINE OR SALTY SOLUTION IT’S SOAKED IN. THIS MAKES THE PICKLE AN EXCELLENT CONDUCTOR OF ELECTRICITY. THE ELECTRICITY EXCITES THE SODIUM IONS, IN THE PICKLE, CAUSING THEM TO GLOW. FOR HOOKED ON SCIENCE, I’M JASON LINDSEY.