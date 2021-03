UNLV's head basketball coach resigns to return to Iowa State

Otzelberger has resigned as head coach of the UNLV men’s basketball program to accept the head coach position at Iowa State, according to UNLV.

BECOME A HYATT REGENCY HOTEL.ALSO NEW AT MIDDAY - - THESEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR A NEWUNLV RUNNIN REBELS’ HEAD COACH.T-J OTZELBERGER IS TAKINGA JOB AS THE HEAD COACH OF IOWASTATE’S BASKETBALL TEAM.IN OTZELBERGER’S TWO YEARSWITH UNLV - - HE GUIDED THETEAM TO A TIE FOR SECOND PLACEIN THE MOUNTAIN WEST -- MARKINGTHE PROGRAM’S BEST LEAGUE FINISHIN 12 YEARS.THE RUNNIN’ REBELS ALSOACHIEVING RECORD ACADEMICSUCCESS--- AS IT TURNED IN ASEMESTER GRADE POINT AVERAGE OF3.57 LAST FALL--- THE PROG