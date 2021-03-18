During the height of “Halo’s” popularity in the mid to late 2000’s, it seemed just about every game studio was putting out their own gritty military sci-fi shooter.
Halo Combat Evolved Retro Review
For that reason, our reviewer Ty slept on the series and never gave the Maser Chief a chance... Until now!
In this Retro Review we're going back to 2001 and exploring Halo: Combat Evolved through the Master Chief Collection on Xbox Game Pass.