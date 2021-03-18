Halo Combat Evolved Retro Review

During the height of “Halo’s” popularity in the mid to late 2000’s, it seemed just about every game studio was putting out their own gritty military sci-fi shooter.

During the height of “Halo’s” popularity in the mid to late 2000’s, it seemed just about every game studio was putting out their own gritty military sci-fi shooter.

For that reason, our reviewer Ty slept on the series and never gave the Maser Chief a chance... Until now!

In this Retro Review we're going back to 2001 and exploring Halo: Combat Evolved through the Master Chief Collection on Xbox Game Pass.