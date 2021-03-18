Colombian woman captures the moment her grandmother receives a COVID-19 'air vaccine'

A young woman in Colombia films the moment her 'Nona' (grandmother) is vaccinated for the COVID-19, when she later realizes there was nothing but air on March 14.

A young woman in Colombia films the moment her 'Nona' (grandmother) is vaccinated for the COVID-19, when she later realizes there was nothing but air on March 14.

After looking over the video, the woman realized the needle had no liquid but air.

She called to complain about the vaccine but received only excuses and apologies, explaining it was human error.

Finally, her grandmother received the vaccine correctly, but the woman wants to bring awareness of this error.

She has explained what happened on her social networks, asking her followers to be attentive to the vaccinations and of their family members to prevent this from happening again, as she fears that it is a generalized scam.

"Alert, they are pretending to place vaccines against the virus," she warns in her message, becoming viral in half the world.