Lightning shocks the University of Alabama striking the football complex

While waiting for his dog, Steven decided to film the skyline in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when lightning struck, shocking him and his dog on Wednesday (March 17).

Steven told Newsflare: "Because I was in Coleman Coliseum, I was not aware lightning was striking in the area....the other person in the video is another athlete at the university (a Russian tennis player).

While recording, lightning struck, so I immediately went back inside."