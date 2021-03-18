Skip to main content
Lightning shocks the University of Alabama striking the football complex

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:07s 0 shares 1 views
While waiting for his dog, Steven decided to film the skyline in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, when lightning struck, shocking him and his dog on Wednesday (March 17).

Steven told Newsflare: "Because I was in Coleman Coliseum, I was not aware lightning was striking in the area....the other person in the video is another athlete at the university (a Russian tennis player).

While recording, lightning struck, so I immediately went back inside."

