Relative Of Georgia Spa Shootings Speaks Out

The suspect in the shootings has been charged with murder, but police are still investigating his motive.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The suspect in the shootings has been charged with murder, but police are still investigating his motive.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with Dana Toole, the sister of one of the victims in the metro Atlanta spa shootings.
The Martin County sheriff said Wednesday there have been no threats whatsoever here, but with many spas in this area, he's..