Super Nintendo World Opens in Japan

The first-of-its-kind theme park opened March 18 at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.

Super Nintendo fan Sakura Konohana said the park "is beyond my expectations.

I feel like I'm in the Mario world.".

Super Nintendo World is an immersive experience in which visitors can participate in virtual games, compete against other gamers and enjoy traditional rides.

The park took over 6 years and nearly half a billion dollars to come to fruition.

Costumed characters and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto greeted guests on opening day with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Such protocols include temperature checks, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

According to park officials, capacity is limited to 10,000 people per day, which is about half of what it would have been before the pandemic.

Miyamoto said he hopes the whole world can visit the park when the pandemic is finally over