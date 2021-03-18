Beyoncé Shares Pictures of Blue Ivy With Her First Grammy

9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter won the best music video Grammy for "Brown Skin Girl" on Sunday.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Jay-Z's daughter enjoying the moment.

Queen Bey also shared a video recap of her history-making evening in which she won her 28th Grammy award, the most of any female artist.

As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times.

And it's been such a difficult time.

, Beyoncé, via the 2021 Grammy Awards.

So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world, Beyoncé, via the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The video clip also showed moments with Jay-Z, Meghan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and more