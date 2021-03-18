Man kidnaps infant after argument at Utica hotel

Police say a man kidnapped an 18-month-old girl after forcing the infant and her mother into a vehicle outside a Utica hotel Wednesday night.

Who was kidnapped.....was recovered early this morning in pennsylvania.

But her mother's nightmare started in utica.

At nine last night, at the red roof inn near the thruway - police say the mother and her boyfriend, jeremy flowers of watertown, got into an argument.

When she tried to call utica police, flowers allegedly took her phone away.

She says flowers forced her and the infant into a car.

At 1:20 this morning, cortland police were called to a convenience store.

Police found the 26 year old severely beaten....hiding in a storage closet.

She told police flowers beat her and also struck her child.

Police pinged her phone and tracked flowers into pennsylvania.

At four am... pennsylvania state police took flowers into custody.

He's facing a number of charges.

Flowers and the child are not related.

