Cameo Restaurant Hosts Grand Reopening

It's been a challenging year for many businesses amid the pandemic... but one rochester restaurant is back in business

for good.

Cameo at the castle.

Sam ?

opening.

"* opening.

Katie ?

the doors at cameo just opened moments ago... at 4 p.m.

?

"(talk about what seeing?

the owner tells me some of the favorite items are back by popular demand.

Danika ohly owns the restaurant with her husband zach.

She tells me they originally closed back in august of last year

partly due to construction downtown on top of covid restrictions not allowing them to bring in enough guests.

Over the past few months the ohly's have revamped the menu

offering up new vegan options.

Ohly tells me she anticipates filling the restauant to allowable capacity tonight.

"it's been a trial kind of just seeing what's going to work

our reopening it's ben fun, we didn't think we'd get a second chance at reopening a restaurant but here we are."

"*opening a restaurant but here we are."

The restaurant will be enforcing all covid regualtions including maintaining 6 feet of distance between guests

and staff will be wearing masks.

Live in thank you samantha.

Cameo will be open for in person dining and takeout tuesday