New York's LGBTQ Group GOAL Proudly Patrolling

This year is WorldPride in New York City and the members of the Gay Officers Action League New York, or GOAL NY, are ready to march out and proud in the streets of New York.New York City will celebrate and host two main events this year: The commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and WorldPride.In 1969, the riots at The Stonewall Inn sparked the birth of the LGBTQ Civil Rights Movement.

Now, 50 years later, WorldPride will be hosted for the first time on U.S. soil in New York City."I can think of no more special place to be than, here, in New York, the birthplace of the queer liberation movement and of GOAL, the first organization of its kind in the United States and the world," sa...