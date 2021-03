Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos Officially Part Ways

The Broncos had previously announced that they had offered Lindsay a low tender offer, allowing him to pursue deals with other teams as a restricted free agent, but giving the Broncos the option to match any offer that Lindsay had received.

Thursday, the team and Lindsay announced via Twitter that they had come to a mutual agreement to instead allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to pursue a deal with any team.

The Broncos would not have the right to match any offer.